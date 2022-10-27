How to watch Canadiens vs. Sabres via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The Canadiens have lost two in a row to the Stars and Wild to split a four-game homestand. Rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky remains out while dealing with an upper-body injury. The top line of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Sean Monahan has combined for 10 goals and eight assists this season, nearly half of the Habs’ point production.

The Sabres finally seem to be turning things around at 4-2-0 to start the campaign. Buffalo returns home after a successful swing in Western Canada, which included wins over the Oilers, Flames and Canucks. The Sabres laid an egg against the Kraken their last game in a 5-1 loss. Alex Tuch leads the team with six goals this season while Rasmus Dahlin has nine points (five goals) in six games.

Canadiens vs Sabres

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

MTL local broadcast: RDS, TSN2

BUF local broadcast: MSG-B

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: MTL +165, BUF -195

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.