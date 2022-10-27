How to watch Wild vs. Senators via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Wild have won two of three games and appear to have fine-tuned some issues on defense. Minnesota has allowed eight goals over the past three games after giving up 20 in their first three of the season. The Wild are getting solid contributions from young LW Matt Boldy and D Calen Addison, each of whom have six points this season.

The Senators may be the hottest team in the NHL right now. Well, at least on offense. Ottawa has scored 22 goals over a four-game winning streak, which includes handing the Bruins their only loss of the season. Brad Tkachuk leads the team with 10 points in six games, but the big surprise has been rookie center Shane Pinto, who has five goals in six games.

Wild vs. Senators

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

MIN local broadcast: BSN, BSWI

OTT local broadcast: RDSI, TSN5

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: MIN -130, OTT +110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.