How to watch Panthers vs. Flyers via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Panthers have traded wins and losses the past five games and are 4-2-1 on the season. Their latest game was a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Florida is going to have to tread water with Aaron Ekblad out and the defense thin. Brandon Montour played nearly 30:00 of ice time against Chicago, which isn’t sustainable. The good news is Matthew Tkachuk has been great in his first seven games for the Panthers, registering nine points.

After starting the season 3-0-0, the Flyers have come back down to earth, losing two of the past three. Philadelphia was shut out in the previous game 3-0 to the San Jose Sharks. LW James van Riemsdyk has a broken finger and was placed on injured reserve. C Sean Couturier suffered a setback with his injury and could be out longer. RW Cam Atkinson has also yet to resume skating.

Panthers vs. Flyers

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

FLA local broadcast: BSFL

PHI local broadcast: NBCSP

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: FLA -200, PHI +170

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.