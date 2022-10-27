How to watch Blues vs. Predators via live stream on Hulu

Hulu and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Blues have dropped two games in a row after starting the season 3-0-0. St. Louis is clearly missing the services of Pavel Buchnevich, who was moved to injured reserve on Tuesday. LW Brandon Saad has already been ruled out Thursday vs. the Preds. The Blues only have 12 goals through five games and need to pick up the scoring to keep up with the rest of the NHL. The top line of Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly have combined for just three goals.

The Predators started the season early and got off to a strong start with back-to-back wins over the San Jose Sharks. Things have not been fruitful since. Nashville has lost five straight games to fall to 2-4-1 on the season. Juuse Saros, who was among the favorites for the Vezina Trophy entering the year, has not been strong. He’s posted a 3.04 GAA and .894 SV% through five games.

Blues vs. Predators

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: STL +145, NSH -170

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.