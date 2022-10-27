How to watch Oilers vs. Blackhawks via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks. The game will start at 8:30 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Oilers (4-3-0) will be aiming for a third straight victory after knocking off the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Wednesday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career NHL goal in the game. Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) this season and has seven points (two goals, five assists) over the past five games.

Chicago (4-2-0) has been one of the league’s early surprises and currently sits on a four-game win streak. Unfortunately for the Blackhawks, center Tyler Johnson will miss time with an ankle injury after a collision with Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov. Johnson currently leads the Blackhawks with six points (two goals, four assists).

Oilers vs Blackhawks

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Oilers local broadcast: SportsNet West

Blackhawks local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: Oilers -215, Blackhawks +185

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.