How to watch Capitals vs. Stars via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars. The game will start at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Washington (4-3-0) has won four of its past five games and scored four or more goals in three games during that stretch. Future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin leads a balanced Capitals offense with six points (three goals, three assists). He continues to inch closer to history and currently sits at 783 career goals.

Dallas (4-2-1) has stumbled after a hot start, losing two in a row and three of its past four games. The Stars are still setting the pace in the Central Division and doing it with good goaltending. Jake Oettinger is 4-1 this season with a save percentage of .953 and a goals-against-average of 1.41, placing him among the top-5 netminders in both categories.

Capitals vs Stars

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Capitals local broadcast: NBC Sports Washington D.C.

Stars local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

French broadcast: TVA Sports

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: Capitals +100; Stars -120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $9.99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.