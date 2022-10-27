How to watch Canucks vs. Kraken via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken. The game will start at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Vancouver (0-5-2) is looking for some good news, a good break... anything to turn this season around quickly. The Canucks suffered another one-goal loss Monday night to the Carolina Hurricanes — their fourth this season and remain without a win. J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat have four goals apiece to lead Vancouver through this rough stretch.

Seattle (3-3-2) has won two out of three and continue to show signs of improvements in its second year in the NHL. Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Jared McCann leads the Kraken with seven points (four goals, three assists).

Canucks vs Kraken

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Canucks local broadcast: SportsNet Pacific

Kraken local broadcast: ROOT Northwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: Canucks +110; Kraken -130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $9.99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.