How to watch Jets vs. Kings via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings. The game will start at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Winnipeg (3-3-0) got back on the winning track Monday night with a 4-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck bounced back from a couple of rough starts to record a 25-save shutout — his first of the season. Mark Scheifele scored a goal in Monday’s game and leads the Jets with four goals this season.

Los Angeles (4-4-0) snapped a two-game losing skid Tuesday night with a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Kings controlled the action against the defending Eastern Conference champions and got a two-point night from Gabriel Vilardi (goal, assist). Vilardi leads Los Angeles with five goals and nine points this season.

Jets vs Kings

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Jets local broadcast: TSN 3

Kings local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: Jets +120; Kings -140

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.