How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Sharks via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the San Jose Sharks. The game will start at 10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Toronto (4-3-0) has won four out of six, but suffered a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday Night. The Maple Leafs haven’t been scoring at a pace expected from a team with their roster, but they 3-1-0 in one-goal games. Team captain John Tavares leads the team with eight points (three goals, five assists), but Auston Matthews, the 2022 Hart Trophy winner, has just one goal this season.

San Jose (2-7-0) has had a miserable start to the season and has yet to win a game at home (0-5-0). The Sharks haven’t gotten much production out of their forwards outside of Nico Sturm’s four goals. Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the team with six points (three goals, three assists).

Maple Leafs vs Sharks

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Maple Leafs local broadcast: SportsNet Ontario

Sharks local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: Maple Leafs -225; Sharks +190

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $9.99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.