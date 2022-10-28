Bettor cashes huge NHL moneyline parlay on Thursday night

It doesn’t get any better than hitting a huge parlay. On Thursday night, a bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook cashed a massive NHL moneyline parlay, which included eight of the 10 games on the schedule. The bettor turned $25 into almost $11,000 at +43611 odds. Let’s break down the picks.

Bruins -250

Canadiens +165

Wild +130

Flyers +170

Stars -125

Canucks +110

Jets +125

Sharks +190

Five of the eight picks were on underdogs, which makes this a pretty incredibly hit. What’s even better is the last pick was the San Jose Sharks over the Toronto Maple Leafs, a game which ended with an Erik Karlsson game-winner in overtime. That play sealed the parlay win for the bettor. Four of the hits were road underdogs — the Canadiens, Wild, Canucks and Jets.

Really, the only game the bettor didn’t have to sweat out was the Bruins, who defeated the Red Wings 5-1. The Wild, Flyers, Stars, Canucks, Jets, Canadiens and Sharks wins were all by 1-2 goals.