Bettor cashes huge NHL moneyline parlay on Thursday night

We break down the massive parlay cash on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Erik Karlsson, Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks celebrate the overtime game-winning goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center on October 27, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

It doesn’t get any better than hitting a huge parlay. On Thursday night, a bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook cashed a massive NHL moneyline parlay, which included eight of the 10 games on the schedule. The bettor turned $25 into almost $11,000 at +43611 odds. Let’s break down the picks.

  • Bruins -250
  • Canadiens +165
  • Wild +130
  • Flyers +170
  • Stars -125
  • Canucks +110
  • Jets +125
  • Sharks +190

Five of the eight picks were on underdogs, which makes this a pretty incredibly hit. What’s even better is the last pick was the San Jose Sharks over the Toronto Maple Leafs, a game which ended with an Erik Karlsson game-winner in overtime. That play sealed the parlay win for the bettor. Four of the hits were road underdogs — the Canadiens, Wild, Canucks and Jets.

Really, the only game the bettor didn’t have to sweat out was the Bruins, who defeated the Red Wings 5-1. The Wild, Flyers, Stars, Canucks, Jets, Canadiens and Sharks wins were all by 1-2 goals.

