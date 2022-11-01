How to watch Bruins vs. Penguins via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins with the puck set to drop at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Boston (8-1-0) is the hottest team in the NHL through the first two weeks of play. The Bruins extended their win streak to five after Linus Ullmark recorded a 30-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Boston has outscored it opponents 18-6 during this stretch. David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with nine points (four goals, five assists) and Brad Marchand returned from offseason hip surgery last week and had two goals and an assist against the Detroit Red Wings.

Pittsburgh (4-4-1) has stumbled recently, losing four straight after getting off to a 4-0-1 start. All four losses came during a five-game road trip including the Penguins most recent defeat, a 3-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken. Sidney Crosby is on a pace for a 100-point season, he has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) to lead Pittsburgh.

Bruins vs. Penguins

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

French Broadcast: TVA Sports

Moneyline (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Bruins +105; Penguins -125

