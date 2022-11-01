 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Ducks vs. Sharks via live stream

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s NHL matchup between the Ducks and Sharks

By DKNation Staff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks with the puck set to drop at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Anaheim (2-6-1) finally ended a seven-game losing skid with a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Trevor Zegras had a two-goal game, including the overtime game winner. The good result for the Ducks came after the announcement that defenseman Jamie Drysdale, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 Draft, will miss 4-6 months with a torn labrum.

San Jose (3-8-0) have alternated wins and losses for the past six games after opening the season with five straight losses. The Sharks failed to get at least a point Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after giving up the game-winning goal with less than a minute remaining. Defenseman Erik Karlsson’s 11 points (six goals, five assists) lead the Sharks.

Ducks vs Sharks

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1
Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline: Ducks +105, Sharks -125

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation