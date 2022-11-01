How to watch Ducks vs. Sharks via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks with the puck set to drop at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Anaheim (2-6-1) finally ended a seven-game losing skid with a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Trevor Zegras had a two-goal game, including the overtime game winner. The good result for the Ducks came after the announcement that defenseman Jamie Drysdale, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 Draft, will miss 4-6 months with a torn labrum.

San Jose (3-8-0) have alternated wins and losses for the past six games after opening the season with five straight losses. The Sharks failed to get at least a point Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after giving up the game-winning goal with less than a minute remaining. Defenseman Erik Karlsson’s 11 points (six goals, five assists) lead the Sharks.

Ducks vs Sharks

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline: Ducks +105, Sharks -125

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.