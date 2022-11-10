How to watch Golden Knights vs. Sabres via live stream on Thursday

Hulu and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Golden Knights extended their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game in overtime to seal the win, which improved Vegas to 12-2-0 on the season, the most points in the NHL at 24. Jack Eichel has 15 points in 14 games. It also looks like a resurgence for some of Vegas’ top players early in the franchise — Williams Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith. The trio is back skating on the second line and have combined for 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) this season.

The Sabres were looking like one of the surprises early in the season. A three-game losing streak has put a stop to those talks lately. Buffalo lost 5-3 to the Hurricanes and Lightning before dropping a bad game to the Coyotes 4-1. Starter Eric Comrie may have to cede starts to veteran Craig Anderson at some point. Anderson has a 2.25 GAA and .925 SV% in four starts this season.

Golden Knights vs. Sabres

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: VGK -165, BUF +140

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.