How to watch Blackhawks vs. Kings via live stream on Thursday

Hulu and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings. The game will start at 10:30 p.m. ET at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Blackhawks are one of the toughest teams to figure out this season. They’ve lost five of the past six games after a four-game winning streak. Chicago ranked 24th in goals per game despite being top-15 in power play percentage. The issue is shot generation. The Blackhawks are 31st in shots per game. This isn’t the Chicago juggernaut of the past, though Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are still around. They’ve only combined for 19 points in 12 games this season.

The Kings are also a bit up and down this season. Los Angeles has won four of the past five games. Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty are still around from the playoff battles between these two teams. For the most part, Los Angeles is a whole new squad. Gabriel Vilardi leads the team in goals (10) and points (15) this season. Kevin Fiala was acquired in the offseason and has 14 points in 15 games.

Blackhawks vs. Kings

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: CHI +225, LAK -265

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.