How to watch Islanders vs. Senators via live stream on Monday

The New York Islanders head up to Canada to take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.

After losing four of their first six games, the Islanders have won eight of the past 10 games. New York enters this week trailing the New Jersey Devils for first place in the Metro division by four points. C Brock Nelson has been on a tear with five goals and three assists in seven games this month.

The Senators ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers over the weekend. Claude Giroux had three assists in his return to Philly after being traded to Ottawa before the deadline last season. Brady Tkachuk also had three assists while Alex DeBrincat scored twice in the victory.

Islanders vs. Senators

Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET

OTT local broadcast: RDS2, TSN5

NYI local broadcast: MSGSN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: NYI -125, OTT +105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.