How to watch Sabres vs. Senators via live stream on Wednesday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Buffalo (7-9-0) has lost six straight and been outscored 29-16 during the stretch. The Sabres wiill be playing the second half of a back-to-back after losing 5-4 to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 11 goals and 10 assists this season.

Ottawa (5-9-1) has seen a promising start whittle away over the past few weeks. The Senators have lost eight of their past nine, including a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday. Ottawa has given up four or more goals in seven of the eight losses during this current slump. Forward Brady Tkachuk has been a bright spot for Ottawa with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists).

Sabres vs. Senators

Start time: 7 p.m.

BUF local broadcast: MSG Network B

OTT local broadcast: SportsNet and TVA Sports (French)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Sabres +145; Senators -170

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $9.99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.