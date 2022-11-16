How to watch Blues vs. Blackhawks via live stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

St. Louis (6-8-0) has gotten back on track, winning three straight after losing eight in a row earlier in the season. The Blues got their best win of the season, a 3-2 decision over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Jordan Binnington made 45 saves in the game. Jordan Kyrou leads St. Louis with five goals.

Chicago (6-6-3) has lost seven of nine, including a 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The Blackhawks haven’t been able to score, netting just seven goals over the past six games. Jonathan Toews has been a bright spot on offense, leading the team with seven goals.

Blues vs. Blackhawks

Date: Wednesday, November 16

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

Moneyline (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Blues -170; Blackhawks +145

