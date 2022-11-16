How to watch Kings vs. Oilers via live stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers with the puck set to drop at 10 p.m. ET. The rematch of last season’s Western Conference first-round playoff series will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Los Angeles (10-7-1) has won four of its past five, but had a rally come up short in a 6-5 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday. Arthur Kaliyev had two goals in the game. Kevin Fiala is off to a strong start with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) to lead the Kings.

Edmonton (9-7-0) has lost four of six with its most recent defeat coming Saturday against the Florida Panthers at the end of a four-game East Coast road trip. Connor McDavid is off to a torrid pace and looks like the MVP frontrunner with a league-leading 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists).

Kings vs. Oilers

Date: Wednesday, November 16

Start time: 10 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Local broadcast: SportsNet West, TVA Sports (French)

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

Moneyline (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Kings +125; Oilers -145)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.