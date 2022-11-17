Anaheim Ducks set to host 12th Annual USA Hockey Sled Classic

The Anaheim Ducks will host the 12th annual USA Hockey Sled Classic in Irvine Califronia from Thursday, November 17 through Sunday, November 20. Games and events will be held at Great Part Ice and FivePoint Arena.

There will be 23 teams, representing 16 NHL clubs, and nearly 300 total skaters participating in this year’s classic. The 16 clubs being represented are: Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals. Each team will represent their associated NHL club by wearing official NHL licensed jerseys with local club marks and logos.

The 12th Annual USA Hockey #SledClassic presented by the NHL is headed to Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, CA from Nov. 17-20!



Teams representing clubs from across the NHL will compete for this year’s title. Scan the QR code for more info! pic.twitter.com/kdEVY2otp1 — NHL (@NHL) November 15, 2022

The events include a round-robin tournament that will go on throughout the weekend. There will also be several exhibitions and guest appearances from NHL players. Members of the USA Hockey Sled team along with the Men’s and Women’s development teams will also be present.

