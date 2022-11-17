How to watch Flyers vs. Bruins via live stream on Thursday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

Philadelphia (7-6-3) has stumbled after a strong start to the season. The Flyers are dealing with a four-game losing skid and have been outscored 19-8 during that stretch. Philadelphia dropped a 5-4 overtime game to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Travis Konecny has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) to lead the team.

Boston (14-2-0) has the best record in the NHL and are undefeated (9-0-0) at home. The Bruins have outscored opponents 14-5 during their current four-game win streak. Boston has a plus-30 goal differential — the best in the League. Forward David Pastrnak is an early MVP candidate with 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists).

Flyers vs. Bruins

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

PHI local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

BOS local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Flyers +280; Bruins -340

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.