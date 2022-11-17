How to watch Red Wings vs. Sharks via live stream on Thursday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host DAY’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks. The game will start at 10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center at San Jose.

Detroit (7-5-4) has stumbled after a surprising early start and are dealing with a four-game losing skid. The Red Wings took the Anaheim Ducks to overtime Tuesday, but lost 3-2 on Ryan Strome’s game-winning goal in the extra stanza. Forward Dominik Kubalik is enjoying a good season with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists).

San Jose (6-9-3) has recovered from a disastrous 0-5-0 start to the season. The Sharks are currently on a three-game win streak and knocked off the first-place Vegas Golden Knights, 5-2, on Tuesday. Defenseman Erik Karlsson is having a career-best start offensively with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists).

Red Wings vs. Sharks

Start time: 10:30 p.m.

DET local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

SJS local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Red Wings +110; Sharks -130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.