What is the NHL record for longest winning streak?

The NHL is a streaky place. The League is filled with winning streaks, point streaks, goalless streaks, etc. The latest streak is via the New Jersey Devils, who as of Nov. 17 have won 11 games in a row and are eyeing down a franchise record. But lets take a look at what the record is for longest winning streak in NHL history.

Pittsburgh Penguins, 1992-93 — 17 games

The Pens back in the Jaromir Jagr, Mario Lemieux era won 17 games in a row to end the 1992-93 season. This was of course after the Pens had won back-to-back Cups in ‘91 and ‘92. Pittsburgh would go on to be upset in the playoffs by the New York Islanders.

Columbus Blue Jackets, 2016-17 — 16 games

This streak is essentially what Sergei Bobrovsky built his entire career upon. This Columbus team would go on to lose in the first round to the Penguins, who went on to win the Cup in 2017. The Blue Jackets were led by Cam Atkinson, Alexander Wennberg, Nick Foligno, Zach Werenski and Seth Jones. It was back when the Jackets were playing John Tortorella hockey, before scoring got back into style.

New York Islanders, 1981-82 — 15 games

This is your dads Islanders team if you’re from Long Island. The dynasty team ripped off 15 wins in a row in the midst of four straight Stanley Cup wins from 1980-1983. So Mike Bosey, Denis Potvin, Bryan Trottier etc, etc.

The longest winning streak by the Devils was back in 2000-01, when the team won 13 games in a row. The Devils would go on to lose in the Stanley Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche that season. This team was coached by Larry Robinson and featured Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur, Scott Stevens and Scott Niedermayer.