How to watch Penguins vs. Sabres via live stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The Penguins lost in brutal fashion on Tuesday night to the Boston Bruins. After building up a 5-2 lead in the second period, the Penguins would go on to allow four unanswered goals in an OT loss. Getting the loser point was alright this early in the season, but that was Pittsburgh’s fifth loss in a row. The Penguins need to tighten things up on defense. They’ve allowed 24 goals over the losing streak.

The Sabres may have been geniuses after signing Tage Thompson to an extension this offseason. The young forward is coming off a six-point hat trick on Monday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson has five goals and four assists over the past two games. The Sabres are 6-3-0 on the season and six points behind the Bruins for first in the Atlantic Division.

Penguins vs. Sabres

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

