How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers via live stream on Thursday

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s NHL matchup between the Bruins vs. Rangers on ESPN+.

By DKNation Staff

NHL: New York Rangers at Dallas Stars Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Boston (9-1-0) continued its hot start with a sixth-straight win, rallying from a two-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in overtime Tuesday. If there was some bad news it’s that goalie Jeremy Swayman was injured in the third period and his progosis is unknown. Forward David Pastrnak is having an incredible start to the season with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists).

New York (6-3-2) got an overtime goal from Chris Kreider in a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, The Rangers have won three straight. Forward Artemi Panarin has slowed down a bit from the torrid pace he was on to start the season, but he still leads the team with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).

Bruins vs. Rangers

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Additional stream: Hulu
French broadcast: TVA Sports
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription
Moneyline odds (at DraftKings Sportsbook): Bruins +110; Rangers -130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.

