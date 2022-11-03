How to watch Panthers vs. Sharks via live stream on Thursday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks. The game will start at 10:30 p.m. ET at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Florida (5-4-1) have lost three out of its past four games and fell on the road to the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday. The Panthers have lost their past five games on the road. Forward Matthew Tkachuk has fit in well with his new team and leads the Panthers with 13 points (five goals, eight assists).

San Jose (3-8-1) lost at home to the Anaheim Ducks in a wild 6-5 shootout Tuesday, giving the Sharks a point and the young team is on a 2-2-1 stretch over the past five games. The Sharks got a hat trick from defenseman Erik Karlsson against Anaheim and the talented defenseman now has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) to lead the team.

Panthers vs. Sharks

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Additional Stream: Hulu

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds (at DraftKings Sportsbook): Panthers -215; Sharks +185

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.