Pat Maroon raises money for bullying charity as Bruins Jack Edwards jokes about his weight

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon is affectionately known as “The Big Rig”, but during Tuesday night’s game between the Lightning and the Boston Bruins, NESN analyst Jack Edwards decided to take a big dig at Maroon’s playing weight.

Pat Maroon, fully minding his own business



Jack Edwards: pic.twitter.com/TE27x02Xi2 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2022

“Listed at 238 pounds — that was day one of training camp. I’ve got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now,” Edwards said.”

“Fasting — ‘inadvertent’ fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. But, hey, three Cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?,” he continued.

Well for starters its called intermittent fasting, but Edwards was too busy going through his awful comedy routine to know that.

Maroon, a champion on and off the ice, didn’t waste an opportunity to use Edwards’ ignorance to bring awareness to a charitable cause to help those dealing with body shaming, bullying and other mental health issues.

In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022

The Tampa Bay Thrives was founded in 2019 and identifies itself as a “nonproﬁt with a mission of mobilizing the community to strengthen behavioral health outcomes for depression, anxiety and substance use disorder, with a focus on improving early intervention, access, and awareness.”

Jack Edwards hasn’t been reached for comment, and if he’s smart he’ll decide sit this one out.