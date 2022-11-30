 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pat Maroon raises money for bullying charity as Bruins Jack Edwards jokes about his weight

The Lightning player pushed back on some comments from Edwards and did a solid for a good cause instead.

By Collin Sherwin
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon watches from the bench during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon is affectionately known as “The Big Rig”, but during Tuesday night’s game between the Lightning and the Boston Bruins, NESN analyst Jack Edwards decided to take a big dig at Maroon’s playing weight.

“Listed at 238 pounds — that was day one of training camp. I’ve got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now,” Edwards said.”

“Fasting — ‘inadvertent’ fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. But, hey, three Cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?,” he continued.

Well for starters its called intermittent fasting, but Edwards was too busy going through his awful comedy routine to know that.

Maroon, a champion on and off the ice, didn’t waste an opportunity to use Edwards’ ignorance to bring awareness to a charitable cause to help those dealing with body shaming, bullying and other mental health issues.

The Tampa Bay Thrives was founded in 2019 and identifies itself as a “nonproﬁt with a mission of mobilizing the community to strengthen behavioral health outcomes for depression, anxiety and substance use disorder, with a focus on improving early intervention, access, and awareness.”

Jack Edwards hasn’t been reached for comment, and if he’s smart he’ll decide sit this one out.

More From DraftKings Nation