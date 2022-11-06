How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes with the puck set to drop at 5 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Maple Leafs are starting to turn a corner with two wins in a row. Their latest victory was the most impressive of the season, a 2-1 win over the first-place Boston Bruins. Everything seemed to click in that game. Auston Matthews is getting hot, scoring both goals against Boston. The big issue is in net. Ilya Samsonov left Saturday’s win early in the third period due to a knee injury. Matt Murray is already on injured reserve. Erik Kallgren may need to step up and assume No. 1 starter duties unless Samsonov is OK.

The Hurricanes are also hot, having won four in a row entering Sunday’s game. Center Sebastian Aho scored a hat trick and had four points overall in a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres in their previous contest. It’s still RW Martin Necas who leads Carolina in points with 17 (seven goals, 10 assists) so far this season.

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.