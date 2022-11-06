Matthew Tkachuk suspended two games for high-sticking Jonathan Quick

Florida Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk was suspended two games for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings G Jonathan Quick. Tkachuk committed the penalty in a 5-4 loss to the Kings on Saturday night. It happened late in the loss and Tkachuk was given a penalty and game misconduct at 19:59 of the third period. Check out the NHL Player Safety video.

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games for High-sticking Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick. https://t.co/kevNiE1CCF — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 6, 2022

Tkachuk was acquired by the Panthers in an offseason trade with the Calgary Flames involving Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. Tkachuk leads the Panthers in points with 17 (five goals, 12 assists) in 12 games so far this season. Tkachuk has been skating on top line with C Aleksander Barkov. Florida finished last season with 122 points, good for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Panthers are 6-5-1 on the season and at 13 points are in 6th place in the Atlantic Division.