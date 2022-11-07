How to watch Blues vs. Bruins via live stream on Monday

The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins face off in a rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

The Blues are drowning fast this season and are looking to end a six-game losing streak after starting the campaign 3-0-0. St. Louis really doesn’t have much of an excuse for the poor play. Perhaps age is catching up to players like Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, Justin Faulk and Torey Krug. Jordan Binnington helped the Blues win the Cup and has taken the Matt Murray course of career, starting to look more like a replacement-level goaltender.

The Bruins remain the top team in the NHL at 10-2-0 on the season. Boston is coming off a tough 2-1 loss to rival Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend. Boston had won seven games in a row. The Bruins lost G Jeremy Swayman to injury as well, the goalie being placed on injured reserve over the weekend. He’s considered week-to-week.

Blues vs. Bruins

Date: Monday, Nov. 7

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: NHL Network

Live stream: NHL Network, NHL App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via NHL Network or the NHL App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.