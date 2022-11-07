How to watch Flames vs. Islanders via live stream on Monday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and the New York Islanders. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The Flames are riding a four-game losing streak entering the new week. Calgary dropped to 5-4-1 with a 4-3 OT loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Three of the four losses during the streak have come by one goal, so the Flames are just getting some bad puck luck perhaps. The goaltending for Calgary hasn’t been up to par compared to last season. Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar have combined for a 3.30 GAA and .891 SV% through 10 games.

The Islanders had a five-game winning streak end by the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Detroit shut out New York 3-0. The Isles had beat the Rangers, Hurricanes and Avalanche during the streak. Goalie Ilya Sorokin is starting to heat up. He’s up to 5-3-0 with a 2.12 GAA and .933 SV% in nine appearances this season.

Flames vs. Islanders

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

CGY local broadcast: SN1

NYI local broadcast: MSGSN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: CGY -130, NYI +110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.