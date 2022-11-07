How to watch Oilers vs. Capitals via live stream on Monday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Washington Capitals. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Oilers are on a two-game skid after losing to the New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars over the weekend. The Jack Campbell signing is not paying dividends early on, though the Oilers have issues defensively as well. Campbell has a 5-3-0 record with a 4.20 GAA and .874 SV%. On the other hand, backup Stuart Skinner has been great with a 2.10 GAA and .944 SV% in five appearances.

The Capitals have lost four in a row and five of their past six games entering this week. Washington is 5-6-2 on the season and toward the bottom of the Metro division standings. Injuries continue to take a toll. Defenseman John Carlson is out due to a lower-body injury. D Dmitry Orlov is a game-time call against the Oilers tonight.

Oilers vs. Capitals

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

EDM local broadcast: TVA Sports, SN

WAS local broadcast: NBCSWA

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: EDM -155, WAS +135

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.