How to watch Oilers vs. Lightning via live stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Oilers are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 5-4 to the Washington Capitals on Monday night. It was Edmonton’s third straight loss and the team has allowed 15 goals over that stretch. Goaltending continues to be an issue while the offense thrives. Connor McDavid extended his lead in points with 27 (13 goals, 14 assists) through 13 games this season. He’s on a seven-game point streak entering Tuesday night.

The Lightning have won four of five games and look like they’re turning a corner. The defense still has work to do, plus D Victor Hedman is playing through injury early on. Tampa Bay has gotten wins through offense, scoring at least four goals in five of the past seven games. Nikita Kucherov has the team lead in points with 20 (six goals, 14 assists) in 12 games.

Oilers vs. Lightning

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.