How to watch Predators vs. Kraken via live stream on Tuesday

The Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m. ET on TNT on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Predators are starting to figure things out on a two-game winning streak. Nashville had started the season 2-0-0 before losing seven of eight games. The Preds have won three of the past five games and Filip Forsberg is a big reason for that. He’s got two goals and six assists over the past five games.

The Kraken have been unleashed. Seattle may be the hottest team in the NHL entering Tuesday night. The Kraken have won four in a row and six of their past eight games to climb to 7-4-2 on the season. Seattle doesn’t have much high-end talent but can roll four lines. The Kraken have 12 players with at least seven points this season. Rookie Matty Beniers has five goals and nine points in 13 games.

Predators vs. Kraken

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NHL Network

Live stream: NHL Network, NHL App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via NHL Network or the NHL App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.