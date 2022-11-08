Rumors swirling Ryan Reynolds is interested in buying Senators

The Ottawa Senators have been a franchise in turmoil for what feels like the past 20-30 years. While the Sens have had fleeting success, none of it has been sustained. The ownership group was passed from Eugene Melnyk to his daughters upon his passing last March and it appears they are looking to sell the team. One name already linked to Ottawa is Canadian actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds. The “Just Friends” star went on Jimmy Fallon and was asked about the rumored interest:

Reynolds is already co-owner of another sports franchise, Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer team in the National League in the United Kingdom. His partner is Rob McElhenney, who created and stars in the hit sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” on FX. It doesn’t appear McElhenney will be involved in the Senators pursuit. Reynolds mentions on the segment with Fallon that he’ll need someone with deep pockets to help form a group to purchase the team.

Reynolds doesn’t really have any ties to the Ottawa area. He’s Canadian, but is from Vancouver in British Columbia. Reynolds has included hockey a bit in some of his movies and has done a nice job building the Wrexham AFC brand despite being in one of the lesser futbol leagues overseas.