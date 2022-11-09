How to watch Penguins vs. Capitals via live stream on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals rekindle their rivalry on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Penguins are reeling on a seven-game losing streak to drop to 4-6-2 on the season. Pittsburgh had started things out looking like a contender in the East with wins in four of five games. The Penguins rank 26th in goals allowed per game and on the penalty kill, which has been the major issue this season.

The Capitals ended a four-game skid with a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers at home on Monday night. The Capitals are 6-6-2 on the season and four points ahead of the Pens at the bottom of the Metro Division standings. Washington has been solid on special teams but are struggling to score at even-strength, ranking 21st in goals per game at 2.86.

Penguins vs. Capitals

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NHL Network

Live stream: NHL Network, NHL App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via NHL Network or the NHL App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.