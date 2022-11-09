How to watch Wild vs. Ducks via live stream on Wednesday

The Minnesota Wild continue their West Coast road trip with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET from Honda Center.

The Wild were shut out for a second straight game on Tuesday night, 1-0 to the Los Angeles Kings. Star forward Kirill Kaprizov was tossed in the second period for a hit on D Drew Doughty. It’s unclear if discipline will come down on Kaprizov and he’ll end up missing tonight’s game. If that’s the case, it puts Anaheim in a strong position.

The Ducks started the season losing seven of eight games. Anaheim has played better as of late, winning three of five games since. Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras continue to make up most of the offense for the Ducks. They’ve combined for 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 13 games this season.

Wild vs. Ducks

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NHL Network

Live stream: NHL Network, NHL App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via NHL Network or the NHL App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.