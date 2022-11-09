First pick Juraj Slafkovsky could be suspended for boarding

Montreal Canadiens LW Juraj Slafkovsky has a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for a boarding penalty on Detroit Red Wings right wing Matt Luff. The Canadiens defeated the Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night in a shootout. Slafkovsky was given a game misconduct penalty in the third period for his hit on Luff.

There’s a chance the 2022 first-round pick is suspended, though this would be his first offense in the NHL. It doesn’t appear the hearing will be in-person, which could be a precursor to the severity of the suspension.

Slafkovsky became the first Slovakia-born player to be selected with the first overall pick in the NHL Draft over the summer. He made the Habs’ roster out of camp and has played in 10 games this season, scoring three goals. Montreal is 6-6-1 so far this season and are toward the bottom of the standings in the Atlantic Division.