Kirill Kaprizov not suspended, will play Wednesday vs. Ducks

Minnesota Wild RW Kirill Kaprizov will not be suspended for his hit on Los Angeles Kings D Drew Doughty and will play Wednesday night vs. the Anaheim Ducks. Kaprizov was tossed on Tuesday night in a 1-0 loss to the Kings for cross-checking on Doughty in the second period. Instead, Kaprizov has been fined $5,000 for the play but won’t miss any games.

The Wild have been shut out in back-to-back games and are in the midst of a West Coast road trip. Minnesota has another game against the Kraken on the road before heading back home to face the San Jose Sharks later this week. The Wild are 5-6-1 on the season.

Kaprizov leads the Wild in points (13) and goals (8) on the season. He’s tied for 8th in the NHL in goals, six behind the leader Connor McDavid at 14. Minnesota is -155 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday night vs. the Ducks.