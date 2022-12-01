How to watch Lightning vs. Flyers via live stream on Thursday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Bolts have lost two of their past four games, both losses coming against the rival Boston Bruins. Outside of Metro division teams, Tampa Bay had a ton of success in November. RW Nikita Kucherov had a huge month, scoring seven goals with 16 assists in 13 games.

Earlier in the season, when the Flyers were playing decent hockey, they were able to defeat the Lightning 3-2 on the road. Carter Hart made 36 saves in the win while the Flyers scored three unanswered goals to come back down 2-0. This is a very different Flyers team. Injuries have ravaged the roster and Philly has lost 10 of its past 11 games.

Lightning vs. Flyers

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TB local broadcast: BSSUN

PHI local broadcast: NBCSP

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: TB -215, PHI +185

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.