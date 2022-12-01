How to watch Golden Knights vs. Penguins via live stream on Thursday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Knights have come down to earth a bit since starting the season with 13 wins in 15 games. Vegas has lost two of the past three to the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. The offense has slowed down significantly and Jack Eichel has gone without a point in three straight.

The Penguins got some horrible news with D Kris Letang suffering a stroke. He’s out indefinitely and it’s unclear when the defenseman will be able to return to the lineup. For now, D Jeff Petry will replace Letang on the power play. Depth on the blue line and scoring have been issues for Pittsburgh this season.

Golden Knights vs. Penguins

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

VGK local broadcast: ATTSN-RM

PIT local broadcast: ATTSN-PT

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: VGK -105, PIT -115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.