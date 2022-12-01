 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Golden Knights vs. Penguins via live stream on Thursday

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s NHL matchup between the Golden Knights and Penguins on ESPN+.

By Benjamin Zweiman

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates with the puck in the second period during the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG PAINTS Arena on November 29, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Knights have come down to earth a bit since starting the season with 13 wins in 15 games. Vegas has lost two of the past three to the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. The offense has slowed down significantly and Jack Eichel has gone without a point in three straight.

The Penguins got some horrible news with D Kris Letang suffering a stroke. He’s out indefinitely and it’s unclear when the defenseman will be able to return to the lineup. For now, D Jeff Petry will replace Letang on the power play. Depth on the blue line and scoring have been issues for Pittsburgh this season.

Golden Knights vs. Penguins

Start time: 7 p.m. ET
VGK local broadcast: ATTSN-RM
PIT local broadcast: ATTSN-PT
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription
Moneyline odds: VGK -105, PIT -115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.

