How many career goals does Alex Ovechkin have?

Washington Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin will go down as arguably the greatest goal scorer of all-time when he decides to retire. Until then, we get to watch him on his quest to become the top goal scorer in NHL history. To do so, he has to reach 800 and pass the great Gordie Howe (801) this season. Here we’re tracking how many goals Ovechkin has in his career and how far away from reaching 800 he is.

Alex Ovechkin stats: Career goals

Goal total: 797

Tuesday, Dec. 13 — As of Tuesday night, Ovechkin has 797 goals and is three away from reaching 800. The Capitals face the Chicago Blackhawks on the road at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ovechkin can certainly reach 800 on Tuesday night. He has 17 goals this season in 30 games. He also leads the Capitals with 129 shots on goal.