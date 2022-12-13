How to watch Capitals vs. Blackhawks via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks with the puck set to drop at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at United Center in Chicago.

The Capitals will be looking for their fifth straight win but that won’t be the focus on Tuesday night. Alex Ovechkin is at 797 goals and has an outside shot of reaching 800 against the Blackhawks. Ovechkin has been scoring a lot of empty-net goals this season. There’s a chance he goes for it all tonight against a weak opponent.

The Blackhawks have lost 11 of their past 12 games and this has basically become a Patrick Kane farewell tour. The team will almost certainly try and move Kane before the deadline on his expiring contract, giving the RW a chance to compete for the Cup again. After that, Kane’s expected to go back home and play for the Buffalo Sabres, which could boost them into playoff contender territory.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 113

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

