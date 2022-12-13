Alex Ovechkin scores hat trick vs. Blackhawks to reach 800 career goals

Washington Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th career NHL goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night to complete a hat trick.

Alex Ovechkin gets his 800th career goal pic.twitter.com/qbiCwNhxgK — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 14, 2022

Ovechkin scored the first two goals of the game to reach 799 in his career. It took a bit, but he got to the hat trick to make it 5-2 in Chicago. Ovechkin has a shot to tie Gordie Howe at 801 career goals if he gets to four on the night.

Ovechkin, 37, is in his 18th NHL season, all with the Capitals. While Ovechkin has reached 800 goals, he needs just two more to pass Howe for second on the all-time list behind Wayne Gretzky, who scored 894 goals to lead all players in history. Ovechkin now has 20 goals in the 2022-23 season.

If this holds, the Capitals face the Dallas Stars on Thursday with Ovechkin looking to move into second place on the all-time goals list. The Capitals LW isn’t passing Gretzky any time soon. If Ovie ends up playing another 2-3 seasons, he should be able to overtake The Great One for the all-time goals lead in the NHL.