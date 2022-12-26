Why are there no NHL games on Monday?

The NHL started its holiday break at the end of the games on Friday, December 23. The NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement rule 16.5-b specifies that teams are prohibited from traveling or holding practices or other activities during the league’s three-day holiday break.

Heading into the break the Boston Bruins (27-4-2) remain the hottest team in the NHL. They have the best record in the NHL and lead the Atlantic Division. The Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, heading into the break. Boston is a +500 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup. The Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-2) lead the Metropolitan Division by four points over the Devils.

In the Western Conference its the Dallas Stars (20-9-6) leading the Central Division by three points over the Winnipeg Jets and six points over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1) lead the Pacific Division by five points over the Los Angeles Kings and nine points over the upstart Seattle Kraken.

On the individual side, it’s Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid leading the league in goals (30), assists (36) and points (66). McDavid could become the sixth player in the NHL to reach 150 points in a season joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Phil Esposito, Steve Yzernan and Bernie Nicholls.