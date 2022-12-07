Tage Thompson has five goals through two periods vs. Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres F Tage Thompson got a lengthy extension over the offseason that had many questioning the move. If you were still skeptical of Thompson (which you likely weren’t), Wednesday night will leave no doubt. The Sabres forward is up to five goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets through two periods as Buffalo leads 7-2 with plenty of time left to play.

If you’re wondering what the record for most goals in a game is, it’s held by Quebec Bulldogs’ Joe Malone, who had seven back on January 31st of 1920. Only eight players in history have scored at least six goals in a single game. Wayne Gretzky scored at least five goals in a single game four times in his career.

The list of active players to score five goals in a game includes New York Rangers C Mika Zibanejad, Blue Jackets F Patrik Laine, who is facing Thompson on Wednesday. He scored five in a game with the Winnipeg Jets. The other is Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks. So only four active players have done what Thompson has done on Wednesday (and he may not be finished with another period left).