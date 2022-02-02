Alex Ovechkin to miss 2022 NHL All-Star Game due to COVID protocols

Washington Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin will miss the 2022 NHL All-Star Game after being placed in COVID protocols. Ovechkin won’t play against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday after being placed in protocols on Wednesday. The All-Star Game festivities begin in Las Vegas on Friday and the All-Star Game will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena.

Ovechkin was set to captain the Metropolitan Division team at the All-Star Game but won’t be able to play. He is the second captain who has had to bow out of the game; Colorado Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon broke his nose and was ruled out of the ASG. This is the second time Ovechkin has been placed in protocols the past two seasons. Last year, Ovechkin and teammates Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov broke COVID protocols and were fined while missing multiple games.

Here’s a look at the Metro Division roster without Ovechkin. We could see Claude Giroux or Chris Kreider take over as captain unless a veteran is added to the team as a replacement. Kuznetsov was an injury replacement for Rangers D Adam Fox, who has an upper-body injury.

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH (2nd)+

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)