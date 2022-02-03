When is the 2022 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will head to Sin City with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the festivities this year. It will pit all four NHL divisions against each other with the top talent in the League facing off.

The game is generally played around the same time, though certain events can impact the date. This year, the NHL won’t send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. As a result, the All-Star Game is being played in February on Friday the 4th and Saturday the 5th. Last year, the Florida Panthers hosted the events, which took place at the end of January. The game is generally played at the end of January each season.

This is the sixth year under the new All-Star Game format, which has all four divisions competing in a 3-on-3 tournament to decide a winner. The Metro will face the Atlantic and the Pacific will take on the Central division before the two winners face off in the final. In 2020, the Pacific division defeated the Atlantic division 5-4 in the final. The Pacific division has won three of the past five All-Star games. There wasn’t an All-Star Game in 2021 due to COVID-19.