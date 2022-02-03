Who is performing at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place the weekend of February 4-5 on Friday and Saturday. The game will be played Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET while the Skills Challenge will take place Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. As always — especially when it’s in Las Vegas — the NHL will step up its game for the entertainment. Let’s take a look at who will be performing at the All-Star Game and where that may stack up to past performances.

NHL All-Star Game 2022 entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage during the second intermission at the 2022 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The format for the ASG is three 20 minute games, so MGK will perform prior to the final. Nowadays Machine Gun Kelly is better known for being engaged to Megan Fox. The platinum-selling recording artist broke into the industry as a rapper, mostly specializing in rap battles, calling out other artists. His most notable feud was with rapper Eminem.

More recently, MGK got into the pop punk space with his latest album Mainstream Sellout being produced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The album was a major success and like its name, gave Machine Gun Kelly mainstream prominence. His performance will be televised live on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada and ABC in the U.S. market.