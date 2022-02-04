What time does the NHL All-Star Game start?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The actual tournament between the four divisions will take place on Saturday, February 5th while the skills challenge will be held on Friday. We’re going to go over start time and how the format will work this year.

2022 NHL All-Star Game start time

Time: 3 p.m. ET

The NHL All-Star Game will begin at 3 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena with the Metropolitan division vs. the Atlantic division and the Pacific division vs. the Central division. After that, the winners will face each other in the ASG final. In 2020, the Pacific defeated the Atlantic 5-4 in the final. The Pacific division has won three of the past five All-Star Games since the NHL switched to the current format.

The game is starting early mostly because of the time difference and the format. There are three games in total that are 20 minutes each. So it’s basically the length of a full hockey game with three periods.