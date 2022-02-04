Where is the 2022 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, February 5th starting at 3 p.m. ET. It will be a three-game tournament in which the Metro, Atlantic, Pacific and Central division teams will face off, eventually crowning a winner in the final. We also have a Skills Challenge, which will take place on Friday, February 4th starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Where is the game being played you ask? Well, America’s playground of course.

2022 NHL All-Star Game location

This year, the game is being hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is the first time Las Vegas will host the All-Star Game and the first time the city will host a major four sporting event. This April, the NFL will hold the draft in Las Vegas. Two of the past three NHL All-Star weekends have taken place in Florida. In 2020, the Panthers hosted the game and 2018 it was at Amelie Arena, home of the Lightning. The 2021 All-Star Game was postponed due to COVID-19.